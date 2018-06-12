Facts

11:59 12.06.2018

State Aviation Administration sets restrictions on flights of drones weighing up to 2 kg

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has established restrictions on the flights of drones with a weight of up to 2 kg, including near places of mass congestion (without prior authorization for flights).

This is stated in the temporary use of the airspace of Ukraine posted on the website of the agency.

In addition to persons managing drones weighing more than 2 kg, the pilots of light drones are now also required to adhere to certain rules.

In particular, without informing and obtaining permits from the relevant authorities, flights can be carried out only during the day and under certain conditions.

In particular, it is forbidden to fly over industrial zones, power stations, railway stations, seaports, storage facilities for fuel, oil, gas, other dangerous substances and liquids, etc.

It is allowed to cross but not fly over the central streets of cities, towns and villages, state and regional railways, roads of national importance and power grids.

The flights of unmanned aerial vehicles are also prohibited over correction centers, prison camps and pre-trial detention centers, as well as guarded facilities, the lists of which are defined by the Ministry of Defense, the Interior Ministry, the State Border Guard Service, the Security Service, the National Police, the National Guard, and other military and law enforcement agencies.

