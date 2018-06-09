Facts

Speakers of Ukrainian, Georgian and Moldovan parliaments announce establishment of inter-parliamentary assembly of three countries

Chairman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, his Georgian and Moldovan counterparts Irakli Kobakhidze and Andrian Candu have signed a joint statement on the establishment of an inter-parliamentary assembly of the three countries.

"I believe a historical event has just happened. We have signed a declaration on the establishment of the Ukraine-Georgia-Moldova inter-parliamentary assembly. Obviously, the signing of this document is laying the foundation for a new stage of relations between our states and interaction between our states," Parubiy said at a joint briefing with the speakers of the parliaments of Georgia and Moldova after signing the statement in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also noted that all three countries felt the Russian occupation first-hand and jointly oppose the aggression of the Russian Federation, which "makes our tasks and our goals conjoint."

"We are also implementing the joint program "Eastern Partnership", defining our key goal - the entry of our countries into the European Union," said Parubiy.

In turn, Kobakhidze noted that today's statement shows serious intentions to deepen cooperation in many directions.

Candu said, "Our countries face almost the same challenges. That is why it is important for them to exchange experience and knowledge while looking for solutions that would be useful for all of our countries, rather than for any individual country."

