12:22 27.08.2019

SBU, SBI block testing of touch button in Rada before launch of updated voting system – Parubiy

The speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation, elected as MP from the European Solidarity Party, Andriy Parubiy, stated that security forces had blocked the launch of the touch button for voting.

"Ten minutes before the general testing was supposed to start, when 450 Verkhovna Rada employees were ready to go into the hall and conduct this test, 12 investigators, officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), went into the Verkhovna Rada's hall without an invitation, without an official warning, without a court order. They came in the computer center, said that investigative measures were being taken, blocked the work of the computer center and instructed the security officers not to let anybody of the Rada staff to the hall," Parubiy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the representatives of the SBU and the SBI blocked the work on August 23.

