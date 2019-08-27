Facts

16:10 27.08.2019

Parubiy signs Election Code

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation Andriy Parubiy has signed the Electoral Code, which provides for the election of deputies according to the open-list system, the speaker said on his Twitter account.

"The head of the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada today has signed the Electoral Code with open lists. And this opened the way for me to sign the law, and I signed the Electoral Code without delay," Parubiy wrote on Tuesday and attached a photo of the document with his signature.

