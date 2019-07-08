Facts

11:34 08.07.2019

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy urges the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to respond to the announced teleconference between Ukrainian NewsOne TV channel and the Russian state television channel Russia 24, and the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to consider revoking the broadcasting license.

"The corrupt politicians and their servants decided to talk about something with enemies and murderers. And therefore I want to urge the Security Service of Ukraine today to immediately respond to a brutal violation of the laws of Ukraine. I also urge the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to immediately hold a meeting and consider the issue to deprive the anti-Ukrainian media of broadcasting licenses," said Parubiy at a meeting of the conciliatory council of parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

