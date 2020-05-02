Moldovan interior minister says he is diagnosed with light form of COVID-19

Moldovan Interior Minister Pavel Voicu has tested positive for the new coronavirus infection.

"In order to preempt the publication of inaccurate reports on the media, I would like to confirm the fact that, after testing for new coronavirus infection, I have been diagnosed with a light form of COVID-19. I didn't need hospitalization, I am currently in self-isolation at home, and my health condition is fair," Voicu said on Facebook on Saturday.