Parubiy recommends Zelensky rewriting request since Parliament's regulations don't allow convening extraordinary meeting

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy declares that at present he can convene an extraordinary session of parliament, not a meeting, and therefore he asks President of Ukraine to bring his letter to the Verkhovna Rada in accordance with the law.

"President Zelensky asked me to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. However, the convocation of such a meeting is not provided by law, because the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine provide for the possibility of convening an extraordinary plenary meeting in urgent cases between plenary sessions during the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine session," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.