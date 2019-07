Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy has canceled the invitation for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to observe the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine, scheduled for July 21.

Chairman of the Ukrainian delegation to the PACE, MP of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Volodymyr Ariev, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.