Total of victims of UAV attack on Odesa rises to four, enemy continues to hit city with drones - official

As of Thursday morning, the number of victims of the enemy drone attack on Odess on January 27 has increased to four, and on Thursday night, the Russian Federation again struck with drones, resulting in a fire, Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"The death of a fourth person as a result of the January 27 drone attack on Odesa has been confirmed," he wrote in a telegram.

According to Kiper, an elderly man who lived in a destroyed house on Prokhorovska Street died from his injuries.

Kiper expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

On Thursday morning, he said Russia had again attacked Odesa with strike drones.

"As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out at an industrial facility. Warehouse and production buildings, trucks were damaged. There are no deaths or injuries," he said on Telegram.

All special services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack, Kiper said.

As reported, the Russian Federation carried out a drone attack on Odesa on the night of January 27. As a result, 35 people were injured, 12 of them were hospitalized.