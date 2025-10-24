Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

Russia used guided aerial bombs (KABs) during their attack on the Odesa region on Friday, October 24, Military Regional Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"During today's air attack, the Russian army first used guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of our region. This is a new serious threat to the Odesa region. Such strikes pose a huge danger to people and can cause significant destruction," Kiper said on Telegram on Friday afternoon.

He urged residents of the region not to ignore air alarm signals.

Later, Kiper reported that air defense forces successfully worked on enemy air targets over the region.

"Our air defense forces successfully worked on enemy air targets over the Odesa region. There were no destruction or casualties. This is the result of the effective and coordinated work of our Defenders, thank you to everyone! I emphasize, do not ignore air alert signals, no matter what means of destruction the enemy uses," he said.