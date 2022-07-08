Facts

16:52 08.07.2022

Property of Russian, Belarusian companies worth UAH 8 bln seized in Kyiv during war - Kyiv prosecutor

2 min read
Property of Russian, Belarusian companies worth UAH 8 bln seized in Kyiv during war - Kyiv prosecutor

More than 800 railway wagons, 79 river vessels, and four asphalt mixing plants owned by Russian and Belarusian companies have been seized in Kyiv during the war, Head of the Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv Oleh Kiper said.

"During these four months of the full-scale war, the property and assets of companies worth more than UAH 7.9 billion were seized. The ultimate beneficiaries of these companies are representatives of the aggressor country. Therefore, we think there is a high risk that the top managers of these enterprises could make decisions to the detriment of the interests of Ukraine," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The seized property includes 808 railway wagons, 79 river vessels, four asphalt mixing plants, 53 vehicles, 61 units of construction equipment and 26 units of agricultural machinery, as well as the corporate rights of eight economic entities, 250 bank accounts of 23 economic entities, eight land plots, 36 real estate objects, 9,400 tonnes of gas condensate, 94 million cubic meters of natural gas, and 1,100 tonnes of oil, Kiper said.

"The courts have ruled to transfer the property worth more than UAH 3.5 billion to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), while the motions on the rest of the property worth UAH 4.2 billion are yet to be considered. However, the decisions on the transfer have not been approved yet," he said.

The prosecutor also noted that in their motion to seize the railway wagons the prosecutors wrote that the Ukrainian railways should be entitled to use them until ARMA finds a manager for them through a competition.

"Speaking about the seized equipment and vehicles, we also ask the courts to allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use this property until ARMA implements its powers," Kiper said.

Tags: #kiper

