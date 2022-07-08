Facts

12:17 08.07.2022

More than a hundred civilians die from Russia’s aggression in Kyiv, inspections of shelling sites completed – prosecutor

Head of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office Oleh Kiper reported on the actual completion of inspections of the accident sites as part of the investigation of criminal proceedings on the facts of enemy rocket attacks on the Ukrainian capital, most of the destruction was recorded in Sviatoshynsky, Podolsky and Obolonsky districts.

"Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, more than 100 civilians have been killed in the capital, five of them children. More than 420 civilians were injured. The causes of death are mine–explosive injuries, shrapnel and bullet wounds (the latter is typical for the territory of Hostomel), burns and asphyxia as a result of fires," Kiper said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

As for the houses damaged by shelling, the prosecutor said, according to the Kyiv Cite State Administration, there are about 400 of them. "About 200 of them are ordinary high–rise buildings and private estates. About 70 are damaged," he added.

Kiper stressed that rocket attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are the most serious war crimes, so the efforts of prosecutors, investigators and experts are focused on carefully recording and documenting these crimes.

"In the proceedings on the facts of enemy rocket attacks, inspections of the scene of events have actually been completed. There are more destructions in Sviatoshynsky, Podolsky and Obolonsky districts (Puscha Vodytsia)," he said.

According to the head of the metropolitan prosecutor's office, about 100 similar proceedings are being investigated in Kyiv.

Kiper said that a number of examinations are currently being conducted, the results of which will provide information on the type of weapons used, their trajectory, and the circumstances of use.

"These data, together with the investigative actions carried out, will help the investigation to identify specific persons responsible for these crimes," the head of the city prosecutor's office added.

In addition, he said that due to the fact that the occupiers fired twice at a residential complex in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, the prosecutor of the district prosecutor's office was instructed to find out why the enemy is launching missile strikes there. "Let's check if this territory had belonged to the territory of the Artem plant before. Perhaps Russians use paper maps of the 80s of the last century," said Kiper.

