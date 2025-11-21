Russians attacks Odesa region with UAVs on Friday, injuring 1 – official

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

On the morning of November 21, during the ongoing air alert, the Russians attacked the Odessa region with strike UAVs, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"Fall of debris or hits without detonation were recorded in several locations in Odessa and the region. In particular, in the private residential sector, which led to damage to the roof and facade of buildings, at the level of the 11th floor of an unfinished residential building and on the territory of the hotel," Kiper said on Telegram on Friday. .

Later, several more cases of falling debris and hits without detonation were recorded.

"At least one person was injured. Data on the victims is being clarified," Kiper wrote.

He specified that residential and non-residential buildings, garages were damaged in the city of Odesa. Fall of debris was also recorded in open areas in rural areas.

Relevant services are working on the ground. Kiper urged citizens not to approach the places where debris fell - it could be dangerous.