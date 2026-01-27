Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:04 27.01.2026

SBU busts FSB spy guiding Russian strikes on Poltava

2 min read

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained another Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent in Poltava region - he turned out to be a 40-year-old draft dodger who helped Russia attack areas in the centeral region of Ukraine.

"It has been established that the person in question came into the field of view of the occupiers when he published provocative posts on Telegram channels in which he discredited the Defense Forces. After recruitment, he chose an agent's pseudonym and began to secretly, mainly in the dark, bypass the area and record the locations of Ukrainian troops," the SBU press service reported on the Telegram channel.

It has been established that the agent's most reconnaissance sorties were documented during air alerts near the regional center, where he tried to identify the routes of movement and combat positions of mobile fire groups. With the help of agent data, Russia hoped to "bypass" Ukrainian air defense during a new series of missile and drone attacks on the city.

In addition, the FSB hoped to obtain information from its accomplice about the bases of the training centers (training grounds) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on which the enemy was preparing an air strike.

The SBU documented that the attacker also continued to spread fakes about Ukrainian defenders in Telegram channels.

SBU officers exposed the suspect, gradually documented his crimes and detained him. During the searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from him.

Investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) and Part 1 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activities) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The suspect is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

