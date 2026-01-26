French Ambassador to Ukraine stresses importance of Europeans at Ukraine peace talks

Photo: Photo provided by the Embassy of France

Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière expressed hope for the continuation of the discussions that took place this weekend in the UAE between Ukraine, Russia and the United States. However, he emphasizes, Europe should be involved in the negotiations.

"There were discussions in Abu Dhabi, and I very much hope that new talks will take place quite soon. Importantly, though, these should also include the Europeans at the table," Veyssière told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Europeans are "are ready and able to contribute a great deal to Ukraine, especially within the framework of any peace process, ceasefire, or eventual peace agreement."

"We are actively preparing substantial packages in several key areas: security guarantees, the possible deployment of a multinational force, and a major economic reconstruction plan. All of this is being worked on very intensively right now. But of course, to make these contributions fully meaningful and effective, we must be present at the negotiating table," the ambassador said.

Commenting on the fact that these negotiations are taking place amid intense and harsh air attacks by Russia, the diplomat said "it's undoubtedly a major challenge." He condemned the Russian shelling.

"These attacks are particularly shocking because they directly or indirectly target civilians — often by striking energy infrastructure and leaving entire communities without heat, power, or essential services in the middle of winter. We deeply regret this," Veyssière said.

The ambassador also added, an active political and diplomatic process is ongoing, and the fact that it is moving forward is already positive. "We fully support Ukraine’s willingness to engage in these talks and to work toward finding a solution," he said.