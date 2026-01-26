Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:55 26.01.2026

French govt provides Ukraine with EUR 94 mln in energy aid since 2022 – ambassador

1 min read
The French government has provided Ukraine with EUR 94 million in energy assistance since 2022, of which EUR 87 million is direct bilateral aid, Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière has said.

"When we talk about France, for instance, those more than 100 generators include 30 that are fully financed by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and 69 other financed by the French state. But there are also generators funded by NGOs, and we may have additional efforts that aren't even fully accounted for yet - because local authorities are still working on them," Veyssière told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ambassador said, in particular, the City of Paris is actively considering a very significant contribution to support Ukraine's energy sector. "On a personal note, last year I went to Kharkiv with some generators myself. We also sent generators to Chernihiv, and there were deliveries to Kyiv – including some provided by French companies," Veyssière added.

