Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 21.10.2025

Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

2 min read
Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetyana Berezhna supports changing the name of the circulation coin "kopeck" ("kopiika" to "shag" ("shag")

"Regarding the circulation coin: I, of course, support everything that distances us from imperial symbols. We understand from which word the word "kopeck" comes. I absolutely support "shag" as the Ukrainization, decolonization, de-Sovietization, de-imperialization of the coin," Berezhna said during the consideration of the issue of its purpose in the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported, the people's deputies propose to the Verkhovna Rada to change the name of the circulation coin "kopeck" to "shag." It is noted that changing the name of the coin "kopeck" (one hundredth of a hryvnia) to the historically justified "shag" will allow to revive the national traditions of Ukraine in the monetary nomenclature and complete the monetary reform begun in 1996.

In September 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine initiated a change in the name of the currency coin from "kopecks" to "shags." In January 2025, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) expert commission stated that the NBU's initiative to change the name of the currency coin deserves support.

The head of the (UINP) Oleksandr Alferov states that the name of the currency unit "shag" has been used in the territory of present-day Ukraine since the 17th century and was specifically Ukrainian.

Former head of the UINP Anton Drobovych supports the NBU's initiative to change the name of the currency coin from "kopecks" to "steps".

The National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) did not support draft law No. 14093 on de-Sovietization, which provides for changing the name of the Ukrainian currency from "kopeck" to "shag", as it has no economic justification and feasibility, but is only a diversion of state resources from the needs of security and protection of the state from an aggressor country.

Tags: #berezhna #kopiika

MORE ABOUT

14:42 21.10.2025
Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

13:44 21.10.2025
Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

10:32 15.10.2025
Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

15:37 08.10.2025
Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

14:43 18.08.2025
Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

10:51 05.08.2025
In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

In Japan, Culture Ministry raises issue of creating Technical Fund to support regional media in Ukraine

15:16 29.07.2025
Ukraine's National Bank to withdraw 10-kopiika coin from circulation

Ukraine's National Bank to withdraw 10-kopiika coin from circulation

13:28 29.07.2025
Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

Berezhna: Development of culture is element of national security

21:47 05.08.2017
Ex-MP Iryna Berezhna killed in motor accident

Ex-MP Iryna Berezhna killed in motor accident

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

Special Operations Forces fighters destroy enemy assault groups in northern Slobozhanschyna

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zaluzhny says European security depends on Ukraine’s resolve and true partnership

SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Medical network Dobrobut opens two new polyclinics in Kyiv

Veterans Ministry launching adaptation program for defense personnel who completely or partially lost their sight

EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

Ukraine needs global industrial policy to move forward – Metinvest top manager

EFI Group starts construction of feed plant in Cherkasy region with EUR 14.4 mln investments in first stage

Zelenskyy on night shelling: Russia’s tactic is killing people and terror through cold

AD
AD