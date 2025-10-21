Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

The Ministry of Culture is working on developing a procedure for evacuating cultural valuables from areas at risk, as well as updating the evacuation order, said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

"Regarding the evacuation of cultural property, we truly understand this is a major task, because cultural property is also our identity and our memory. Currently, at the Ministry of Culture, we are working to establish procedures for the evacuation of cultural property from areas at risk," Berezhna said during the Verkhovna Rada's consideration of her appointment.

She also said the agency is working to update the evacuation order to prioritize those items that are of greatest value to the state and the cultural sector.

As reported, as of September 2025, more than 670,000 museum items had been evacuated from frontline regions in Ukraine, of which nearly 100,000 were evacuated this year.