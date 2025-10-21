Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 21.10.2025

Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

1 min read
Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

The Ministry of Culture is working on developing a procedure for evacuating cultural valuables from areas at risk, as well as updating the evacuation order, said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

"Regarding the evacuation of cultural property, we truly understand this is a major task, because cultural property is also our identity and our memory. Currently, at the Ministry of Culture, we are working to establish procedures for the evacuation of cultural property from areas at risk," Berezhna said during the Verkhovna Rada's consideration of her appointment.

She also said the agency is working to update the evacuation order to prioritize those items that are of greatest value to the state and the cultural sector.

As reported, as of September 2025, more than 670,000 museum items had been evacuated from frontline regions in Ukraine, of which nearly 100,000 were evacuated this year.

Tags: #ministry_of_culture #berezhna

MORE ABOUT

15:01 21.10.2025
Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

13:44 21.10.2025
Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

10:32 15.10.2025
Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

15:37 08.10.2025
Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

13:30 19.09.2025
Ukraine and UK launch strategic partnership dialogue on info security – Culture Ministry

Ukraine and UK launch strategic partnership dialogue on info security – Culture Ministry

09:54 16.09.2025
Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

14:43 18.08.2025
Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

13:10 06.08.2025
War claims 214 artists and 108 media workers - Ministry of culture

War claims 214 artists and 108 media workers - Ministry of culture

10:57 06.08.2025
Dovzhenko Center reorganization not on Ministry agenda – Hryhorenko

Dovzhenko Center reorganization not on Ministry agenda – Hryhorenko

HOT NEWS

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

Special Operations Forces fighters destroy enemy assault groups in northern Slobozhanschyna

There will be additional support packages from partners – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zaluzhny says European security depends on Ukraine’s resolve and true partnership

SBR conducts searches at former head of Ukrenergo Kudrytsky – source

Ukraine's Rada passes bill increasing expenditures in 2025 state budget by UAH 325 bln

Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Medical network Dobrobut opens two new polyclinics in Kyiv

Veterans Ministry launching adaptation program for defense personnel who completely or partially lost their sight

EU wants to develop legal proposal on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, Belgium to not object – media

Ukraine needs global industrial policy to move forward – Metinvest top manager

EFI Group starts construction of feed plant in Cherkasy region with EUR 14.4 mln investments in first stage

Zelenskyy on night shelling: Russia’s tactic is killing people and terror through cold

AD
AD