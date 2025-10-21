Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 21.10.2025

Ministry of Culture will working on updating Ukrainian fonts – Culture minister

2 min read
Ministry of Culture will working on updating Ukrainian fonts – Culture minister

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working on updating Ukrainian fonts, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna has said.

"Regarding fonts. This is exactly the imprint that we will leave behind. Therefore, the visual symbols that we see in front of us have a very important role, as well as what we put into them," Berezhna said during the consideration of the issue of her appointment in the Verkhovna Rada.

She added that currently, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, a working group has been created at the Ministry of Culture to update Ukrainian fonts, and the results will be demonstrated in the near future.

As reported, in August 2023, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to the Verkhovna Rada to stop using fonts of Russian origin, in particular "Izhytsia," in the work of the Ukrainian parliament. In addition, the People's Deputies consider it necessary to recommend to the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and other state bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions and organizations to stop using fonts of Russian origin, in particular the font called "Izhytsia" and its derivatives.

In September 2023, the then Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev stated that Ukraine plans to launch a bank of Ukrainian fonts at the state level.

Tags: #ministry_of_culture #berezhna

MORE ABOUT

15:27 21.10.2025
Strategic communications should be coordinated from one place – Culture minister

Strategic communications should be coordinated from one place – Culture minister

15:01 21.10.2025
Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

Berezhna backs renaming Ukraine’s 'kopeck' coin to 'shag'

14:42 21.10.2025
Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

Culture Ministry working on procedure and sequence for evacuation of cultural property from risky areas – Berezhna

13:44 21.10.2025
Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

10:32 15.10.2025
Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

Creating Ukrainian content beyond counter-propaganda key to cultural policy, says Berezhna

15:37 08.10.2025
Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

Servant of the People faction backs Berezhna for Vice PM of Humanitarian Policy-Culture Minister

10:59 03.10.2025
Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

Berezhna: New legislation prepared to expand financial capabilities of cultural institutions

13:30 19.09.2025
Ukraine and UK launch strategic partnership dialogue on info security – Culture Ministry

Ukraine and UK launch strategic partnership dialogue on info security – Culture Ministry

09:54 16.09.2025
Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Cabinet instructs Ministry of Culture to protect cultural heritage of areas impacted by destruction of Kakhovka HPP

14:43 18.08.2025
Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

Berezhna sets 2025 deadline for culture ministry separation

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

LATEST

Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Russia's railway on Pskov-St. Petersburg route blown up – sources

SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

AD
AD