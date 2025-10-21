Ministry of Culture will working on updating Ukrainian fonts – Culture minister

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working on updating Ukrainian fonts, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna has said.

"Regarding fonts. This is exactly the imprint that we will leave behind. Therefore, the visual symbols that we see in front of us have a very important role, as well as what we put into them," Berezhna said during the consideration of the issue of her appointment in the Verkhovna Rada.

She added that currently, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, a working group has been created at the Ministry of Culture to update Ukrainian fonts, and the results will be demonstrated in the near future.

As reported, in August 2023, a group of people's deputies registered a bill proposing to the Verkhovna Rada to stop using fonts of Russian origin, in particular "Izhytsia," in the work of the Ukrainian parliament. In addition, the People's Deputies consider it necessary to recommend to the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and other state bodies, as well as enterprises, institutions and organizations to stop using fonts of Russian origin, in particular the font called "Izhytsia" and its derivatives.

In September 2023, the then Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandeyev stated that Ukraine plans to launch a bank of Ukrainian fonts at the state level.