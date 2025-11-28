Berezhna discusses with reps of ARTE France launch of Ukrainian-language version of platform

Photo: https://mcsc.gov.ua/news/tetyana-berezhna-obgovoryla-z-predstavnykamy-arte-france-zapusk-ukrayinomovnoyi-versiyi-platformy/

Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Olena Kovalska discussed with representatives of ARTE France the mechanisms for accelerating the launch of the Ukrainian-language version of the ARTE channel and further ways to deepen cooperation.

The ministry said in a statement following a meeting with ARTE France editorial director Boris Razon and director of the Society/Culture department Fabrice Puchault that "Tetiana Berezhna emphasized that the emergence of ARTE in Ukrainian will become an important tool of cultural diplomacy and will provide access to high-quality European information and cultural content for millions of Ukrainians abroad."

ARTE France representatives confirmed their readiness to begin implementing the Ukrainian-language version of the platform and reported that they already have a significant amount of Ukrainian content. They also said that they plan to expand their cooperation with the Ukrainian audiovisual industry.

Another topic discussed at the meeting was the prospects for producing local content, including programs featuring Ukrainian presenters and developing digital formats.

ARTE France is part of the Franco-German media platform ARTE, which specializes in documentaries and programs that are cultural, educational, and social. Currently broadcasting in seven languages — English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Polish, and Romanian — ARTE is actively expanding its presence in European countries. In spring 2024, ARTE launched GenerationUkraine, a large-scale documentary film support project in Ukraine. The project's goal is to create twelve documentary films by Ukrainian directors that depict reality after the start of the full-scale invasion. Films participating in the project include: Day by Day, Peaceful People, Cuba and Alaska, and others.