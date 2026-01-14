Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:19 14.01.2026

Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

2 min read
Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) have sentenced the former rector of the Donetsk National Medical University.

According to a report on the website on Wednesday, he was found guilty of committing several criminal offenses.

In particular, this concerns the receipt by an official of an especially large amount of unlawful benefit for committing, in the interests of the person providing the unlawful benefit, any action using the official position granted to him, combined with the extortion of unlawful benefit (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); committing actions aimed at masking the illegal acquisition, possession and use of property obtained as a result of committing a socially dangerous illegal act that preceded the legalization (laundering) of income (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"In accordance with Part 1 of Article 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, by absorbing a less severe punishment with a more severe one, the accused was sentenced to a final punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold managerial positions in a higher educational institution for a term of 3 years," the Supreme Court of Justice reports.

The court also decided to confiscate all property belonging to him by right of ownership.

The term of serving the sentence will be calculated from the moment of the actual detention of the accused after the verdict enters into legal force.

The court also applied special confiscation to two cars that were the subject of illegal gain.

Tags: #hacc

MORE ABOUT

11:17 02.01.2026
High Anti-Corruption Court sets bail for Ukrainian MPs suspected of receiving undue benefits

High Anti-Corruption Court sets bail for Ukrainian MPs suspected of receiving undue benefits

19:00 26.12.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

15:48 17.12.2025
Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

14:26 16.12.2025
Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

10:10 09.12.2025
Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

14:51 01.12.2025
SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

18:00 17.11.2025
Prosecution requests HACC to detain Chernyshov with UAH 55 mln bail option

Prosecution requests HACC to detain Chernyshov with UAH 55 mln bail option

17:53 17.11.2025
Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

Chernyshov's wife in energy corruption scheme uses pseudonym 'Professor'

09:26 13.11.2025
HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

HACC sanctions detention of another suspect in energy sector corruption case

15:32 12.11.2025
HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

HACC detains energy sector corruption suspect Myroniuk, sets bail at UAH 126 mln

HOT NEWS

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

LATEST

Currently 2 mln Ukrainians 'wanted' by Defense Ministry, 200,000 soldiers AWOL – Fedorov

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

AD
AD