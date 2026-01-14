Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) have sentenced the former rector of the Donetsk National Medical University.

According to a report on the website on Wednesday, he was found guilty of committing several criminal offenses.

In particular, this concerns the receipt by an official of an especially large amount of unlawful benefit for committing, in the interests of the person providing the unlawful benefit, any action using the official position granted to him, combined with the extortion of unlawful benefit (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); committing actions aimed at masking the illegal acquisition, possession and use of property obtained as a result of committing a socially dangerous illegal act that preceded the legalization (laundering) of income (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"In accordance with Part 1 of Article 70 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, by absorbing a less severe punishment with a more severe one, the accused was sentenced to a final punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 9 years with deprivation of the right to hold managerial positions in a higher educational institution for a term of 3 years," the Supreme Court of Justice reports.

The court also decided to confiscate all property belonging to him by right of ownership.

The term of serving the sentence will be calculated from the moment of the actual detention of the accused after the verdict enters into legal force.

The court also applied special confiscation to two cars that were the subject of illegal gain.