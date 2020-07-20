Kadyrov's statement requires no obligatory official response – Ukrainian president's office

The statement made by Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov contains no novelty and does not require an obligatory official response, the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"Everyone has the right to make any statements in the modern media landscape. However, this fact is certainly not the reason for searching some secret meanings. Therefore, persistent attempts of some media to attach importance to a private message of the head of a constituent entity of the federation of the neighboring country are quite surprising," the president's office said in a commentary upon request of Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The statement of the head of Chechnya refers to some kind of inter-state relations, which are in the hands of only the incumbent heads of the two states.

"And there is certainly no sense in commenting on or discussing any private messages," the president's office said.

Earlier, Kadyrov addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and called on him to "decide on his position and confirm his apologies" for an offensive video [about Kadyrov] demonstrated by the Kvartal 95 studio several years ago.

Kadyrov also called on Zelensky to "build good neighborly relations" with Russia.