12:41 09.04.2021

Military standoff with Russia possible - Ukrainian presidential deputy chief of staff

Ukraine should expect a military standoff with Russia, considering the relevant information of Ukrainian security agencies, presidential deputy chief of staff Ihor Zhovkva said.

"Alas, we should [expect a military standoff]. So to say, the relevant Ukrainian agencies have such information. We are using their information in our work and relay it to our partners. For instance, since the moment the situation near the Ukrainian border started to escalate, Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelensky has had phone calls with U.S. President Joseph Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau," Zhovkva said in an interview with the LB.ua media outlet published on Friday.

He also said that Zelensky had received clear messages of support from the leaders of major Western nations.

In the course of his phone call with Biden, Zelensky presented his vision as to how the United States could help Ukraine handle the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

"He was assured that the United States would not abandon Ukraine. The fact that this is related to the increasing security risks in Donbas and near our borders is not the most important thing. The fact that we have received the only answer we should have received from our strategic partner is: the United States will not allow anyone to instigate new aggressive activity in our region with impunity. This is the chief message of the conversation between the two leaders," Zhovkva said.

