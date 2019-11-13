Facts

10:02 13.11.2019

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have confirmed the detention of an employee of the Office of the President of Ukraine on suspicion of gaining illegal benefits.

The NABU press service clarifies that several persons involved in the case were detained as part of the operation.

"As a result of an 'undercover operation' (covert investigative search), NABU detectives documented extortion of undue gain in the amount of $300,000 from an individual for assisting in the appointment to a senior position in NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy," the Bureau said.

Among the detainees is the head of one of the departments of the President's Office, her accomplice is the former Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine, and other members of the group. They were detained immediately after receiving the first part of the bribe in the amount of $150,000.

Investigative actions are ongoing. The issue of reporting suspicion is being addressed.

According to a number of media reports, it is about director of the department for ensuring access to public information Svitlana Kondzelia.

Tags: #nabu #presidential_office #detention #corruption
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
