Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:30 10.09.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia expects fall in freight traffic in 2025 to 162-165 mln tonnes from 175 mln tonnes last year

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia expects fall in freight traffic in 2025 to 162-165 mln tonnes from 175 mln tonnes last year

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia expects a decrease in freight transportation this year to 162-165 million tonnes from 175 million tonnes last year, when they partially recovered after a drop to 150-155 million tonnes in the first two years of full-scale Russian aggression from 312-315 million tonnes, said Valeriy Tkachev, deputy director of the Ukrzaliznytsia commercial department.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing a degradation of the cargo base. First, we are losing coal, which has always occupied the second, third position, but ... we have lost 122 mines in the first two years alone. And as of today, next year we also see, at best, 162 million tonnes," he said at the expert discussion of the Center for Transport Strategies "Railway Freight Transportation Rates in 2025-2026" on Wednesday.

Tkachev added that ore transportation has also decreased by 4%, grain transportation is decreasing: after a historically record volume of almost 40 million tonnes last year, 32-35 million are expected this year.

"That is, in general, the cargo base ... will not increase significantly thanks to our classic cargo: ore, grain, coal, mining and construction materials," Tkachev concluded.

He emphasized that to correct the situation, an active search for new cargoes is underway, in particular cargoes of retail and small and medium-sized businesses, starting from forest cargoes, industrial products and a large number of other segments.

As he noted, Ukrzaliznytsia has also intensified its foreign economic activity, and the subsidiary company UZ Cargo Poland, established in Poland, is increasing cargo transportation in cross-border transportation several times.

Tkachev added that the company is also focusing on the development of trans-European and cross-border transportation and marginal cross-border transportation.

Among other functions that the company is currently implementing, he highlighted the optimization of its own processes, the reduction of unproductive infrastructure, and the optimization of personnel - primarily the central office of managers, the sale of scrap metal and crushed stone products, and the transition to direct purchases of electricity from Energoatom.

Tags: #forecast #freight #transportation

MORE ABOUT

19:54 05.09.2025
OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

OTP Bank expects significant increase in renewable energy lending in its portfolio in 2026

20:43 25.08.2025
EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

19:20 21.08.2025
Capacity of Ukraine’s bakery market stabilizes, to exceed 2021 in money terms by 15% in 2025 – opinion

Capacity of Ukraine’s bakery market stabilizes, to exceed 2021 in money terms by 15% in 2025 – opinion

18:51 31.07.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia transports 14.4 mln tonnes of construction materials in H1 2025

Ukrzaliznytsia transports 14.4 mln tonnes of construction materials in H1 2025

20:48 19.06.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces new standards for speed of freight trains, increasing them by 38%

21:11 13.06.2025
Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

19:44 09.06.2025
Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

Cost of logistics transportation falls to record $6 per tonne, which is below pre-war figure – Nibulon

13:55 27.05.2025
Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

10:22 25.03.2025
Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

Ukrainian Agri Council calls on govt to return 30% discount on rail transportation of agro products from frontline territories

15:04 07.02.2025
Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

Work continues on possibility of transporting Azerbaijani gas through territory of Ukraine - MFA

HOT NEWS

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

LATEST

Ukrnafta is first in Ukraine's oil and gas industry to obtain ISO 29001 certificate

IAEA Director General concerned over military actions near Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs

Number of taxpayers in August update of White Business Club to decrease by 26% - Tax Service

Business calls on Finance Ministry, Ministry of Development, Verkhovna Rada committees to exempt railway sites from land tax

Rates of sowing winter grain for 2026 harvest lag behind last year's by 15.2 times

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukroboronprom ranks 16th in terms of growth dynamics among world defense companies - CEO

Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

AD
AD