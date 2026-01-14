Cargo turnover of seaports in 2025 down 15.9%, to 81.7 mln tonnes

The cargo turnover of seaports of Ukraine in 2025 decreased by 15.9% compared to 2024, to 81.7 million tonnes, said the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to his Telegram post, agricultural products accounted for the bulk of cargo traffic — 44.2 million tonnes, down 26.3% from 2024.

"At the same time, container shipments grew significantly: 215,748 TEU compared with 129,902 a year ago," the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction noted.

He reported that ports handled more than 95% of the planned cargo turnover, totaling 82.2 million tonnes.

Last year, Ukrainian products were exported to 55 countries worldwide.

"These results demonstrate that the port sector remains a pillar of the economy even amid ongoing wartime threats," Kuleba said.

At the end of December 2025, he noted that the total volume of cargo passing through Ukraine’s water logistics over the year fell to 76.1 million tonnes. Through the Danube ports of Izmail, Reni, and Ust-Dunaysk, over 8.2 million tonnes of cargo were handled in 2025, compared with 17.3 million tonnes in 2024.