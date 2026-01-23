Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:00 23.01.2026

Orban accuses Ukraine of trying to establish ‘pro-Ukrainian govt in Hungary’

Orban accuses Ukraine of trying to establish ‘pro-Ukrainian govt in Hungary’
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán claimed that Ukraine is allegedly working to establish a pro-Ukrainian government in Budapest, according to Hungarian State Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Zoltán Kovács.

“I do not believe there will be a Hungarian parliament in the next hundred years that votes for Ukraine’s EU accession. The Ukrainians think that the only way to remove this obstacle, the obstacle called Hungary, is to have a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. And they are working on it,” Orban stated.

Tags: #orbán

