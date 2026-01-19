Interfax-Ukraine
21:01 19.01.2026

Govt to decide on extra monthly payments to energy workers this week – Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers should make a decision this week on additional monthly payments to energy workers for each month of work in the emergency situation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We agreed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko that the government should make the necessary decisions for energy workers this week. There should be additional monthly payments in the conditions of this emergency situation – for each month – for those of our people who work directly on the ground after the strikes, at the scene of accidents – in repair crews," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

