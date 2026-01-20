Zelenskyy dismisses E. Mac from performing duties of advisor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrew Roman Mac from performing the duties of a non-staff advisor.

Corresponding decree No. 65/2026 was published on the president's website.

Andrew Mac was born in 1985 in New York, in a family of Ukrainian emigrants.

Since 2002, he has worked as a senior lawyer in the Kyiv office of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In November 2019, he was appointed a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine.