Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 20.01.2026

Zelenskyy dismisses E. Mac from performing duties of advisor

1 min read
Zelenskyy dismisses E. Mac from performing duties of advisor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andrew Roman Mac from performing the duties of a non-staff advisor.

Corresponding decree No. 65/2026 was published on the president's website.

Andrew Mac was born in 1985 in New York, in a family of Ukrainian emigrants.

Since 2002, he has worked as a senior lawyer in the Kyiv office of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In November 2019, he was appointed a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:15 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

17:51 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy appoints Kubrakov as advisor on infrastructure, interaction with communities – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Kubrakov as advisor on infrastructure, interaction with communities – decree

13:20 20.01.2026
Zelenskyy: if documents are ready, then I will go to Davos

Zelenskyy: if documents are ready, then I will go to Davos

21:02 19.01.2026
Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander

Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander

21:01 19.01.2026
Govt to decide on extra monthly payments to energy workers this week – Zelenskyy

Govt to decide on extra monthly payments to energy workers this week – Zelenskyy

14:03 19.01.2026
Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

Zelenskyy: AFU transforming system to counteract Shahed UAVs

18:33 16.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

Zelenskyy, Kubrakov discuss aspects of Ukraine's emergency energy situation

18:07 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

Zelenskyy, Prytula agree to cooperate

11:38 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

10:20 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Zelenskyy appoints Kubrakov as advisor on infrastructure, interaction with communities – decree

Fedorov announcs 'revolutionary project' for controlling drones Mission control

40,000 interceptors to be delivered to the army this month - Fedorov

Strategic goal is to eliminate 50,000 Russian soldiers per month – Fedorov

LATEST

URCS volunteers work in capital's heating centers

Person killed in enemy strike on Zaporizhia – authorities

Stefanchuk calls on speakers, presidents of foreign parliaments not to remain silent and to react to Putin's terrorism

Swiss authorities' ban on bringing Shahed drone to Davos exhibition is deceptive defense – Pinchuk

Zelenskyy honors memory of defenders of Donetsk airport

ICRC Head of Mission in Ukraine Juan Pedro Schaerer summoned to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Ukrainian court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 15 years for seizure of Sukholuchchia lands

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights outraged by ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Ukraine ready to privatize quarter of Energoatom – minister

City of Kyiv to receive 2 cogeneration units from Germany – Mayor Klitschko

AD
AD