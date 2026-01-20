Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects "non-linear proposals" from the government, local authorities, heads of state and energy companies on Wednesday, January 21, to alleviate the situation with energy and heat supply.

"As of Tuesday evening, more than one million electricity consumers in Kyiv are without power. A significant number of buildings are without heat—more than 4,000 apartment buildings. All efforts must be focused on easing the situation. Government officials must provide nonlinear solutions that protect lives and reorganize operations—how to support people, how to support business," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address Tuesday.

Zelenskyy stressed that "maximum coordination with business is needed—how to redistribute generation and available consumption so that people can feel stabilization, and what additional support programs are necessary for citizens."

"All of this must be discussed in detail, and answers given to the questions I raised with government officials today. Everyone. The government is personally responsible for this—I expect a concrete, clear list of actions and decisions tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.