Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Pavlo Yelizarov to the post of Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"I have approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov. The army knows him as Lazar, a special forces unit that works effectively," Zelenskyy said in his Monday evening address.

He added that, together with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the military command, a new organization for the entire air defense component should be developed.