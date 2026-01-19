Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:02 19.01.2026

Zelenskyy approves appointment of Yelizarov as AFU dpty commander


Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the appointment of Pavlo Yelizarov to the post of Deputy Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"I have approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov. The army knows him as Lazar, a special forces unit that works effectively," Zelenskyy said in his Monday evening address.

He added that, together with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and the military command, a new organization for the entire air defense component should be developed.

