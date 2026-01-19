I extend my deepest condolences to people of South Africa following tragic loss of 13 schoolchildren in Vaal transport crashto the people of South Africa over death of schoolchildren

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed his condolences to the people of South Africa following the tragic death of 13 schoolchildren in an accident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the people of South Africa following the tragic death of 13 schoolchildren in a transport accident in Vaali. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims and injured. Ukraine stands in solidarity with South Africa during this time of grief," he wrote on social media.