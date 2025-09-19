Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with a total of almost EUR 1.7 billion in military, financial and humanitarian support, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

“The amount of assistance provided by Lithuania exceeds EUR 1.7 billion, almost half of which - over EUR 800 million - is defense support. Thank you for this,” he said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys.

According to Sybiha, during the talks, he and Budrys discussed the entire agenda of relations between Ukraine and Lithuania, issues of security and defense, European integration and reconstruction.

In addition, the ministers discussed the path to achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

“We share the position that peace through force remains the only realistic approach,” Sybiha said, adding that Ukraine is ready to share experience and strengthen our partners, and also stressed the need to integrate the air defense systems of our state and European partners.

This is the fifth visit of Kēstutis Budris to Ukraine since his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.