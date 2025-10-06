Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss energy, defense aid, investments in defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, who arrived on a visit to Kyiv, and discussed with her, in particular, the issues of joint weapons production and investments in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

"We talked about everything that is critically important now: further defense assistance, joint weapons production and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry. Separately, about energy. Winter is ahead, and Russia is only increasing air terror, strikes against our cities. Therefore, strengthening our air defense is a priority issue. We also discussed Lithuania's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine and assistance in building shelters in schools and kindergartens," Zelenskyy said in Telegram following the meeting.

He also reported on Lithuania's readiness to contribute to the PURL initiative (priority requirements list for Ukraine), which involves sending American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries, and to join the EU SAFE rearmament initiative.

"This is her first foreign visit, and it is very valuable that it is to Ukraine. A real sign of support," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, Inga Ruginienė said Ukraine and Lithuania signed an interdepartmental agreement on the protection of critical infrastructure. "We need to learn from your experience and lessons of war as soon as possible, in particular, in protecting against Russian drones, which are increasingly violating the airspace of our NATO allies and threatening the security of our region. The heads of our departments have just signed an interdepartmental agreement on the protection of critical infrastructure, which will allow for even more intensive cooperation in this area," she said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko in Kyiv.

She also said Lithuania's sanctions against Russia and Belarus will remain in force until Ukraine's full territorial integrity is restored and the damage caused by the war is compensated.

Svyrydenko, in turn, said that since February 24, 2022, the volume of Lithuanian assistance to Ukraine has reached almost EUR 1.8 billion, almost EUR 900 million of which was directed to Ukraine's defense needs.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's European integration.