Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:43 19.09.2025

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

1 min read
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys will officially open the office of the Central Lithuanian Project Management Agency in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

“This is a special visit, during which my colleague will officially open the office of the Central Lithuanian Project Management Agency in Kyiv. It will coordinate all Lithuanian reconstruction projects, including within the framework of the Civil Protection Shelter Coalition, which Lithuania recently joined,” he said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Kyiv on Friday.

Sybiha stressed that Lithuania was one of the first countries to start implementing reconstruction projects in Ukraine without waiting for the end of the war. 10 projects have already been completed, and another six are under implementation, including the construction of shelters for schools in six regions bordering the combat zone.

Separately, the Ukrainian minister emphasized that Lithuania is one of the leaders in the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector, assistance in this area has exceeded EUR 83 million. This is the fifth visit of Kęstutis Budris to Ukraine since his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

