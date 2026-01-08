Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

Photo: @svyrydenkoy Telegram

After reviewing the critical infrastructure facilities that were not disconnected according to hourly schedules, 911 MW of capacity was added to the grid, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We checked the implementation of the government’s decision to review the lists of critical infrastructure. Facilities that were excluded from the lists have already been transferred to general disconnection schedules. As of today, 911 MW of electrical capacity have already been released and added to the general grid," Svyrydenko said on Telegram, following the results of a meeting of the energy headquarters with the participation of relevant ministries and the management of energy companies on Thursday.

She said that due to this decision, it was possible to stabilize the increase in the queues of outage schedules, despite a significant drop in temperature this week.

"We expect further implementation of the decision and an increase in this indicator," the prime minister said.