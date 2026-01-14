Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:52 14.01.2026

Rada to reconsider Fedorov and Shmyhal appointments on Wednesday

2 min read
Rada to reconsider Fedorov and Shmyhal appointments on Wednesday

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a number of personnel issues at its meeting on Wednesday, January 14. The first item on the agenda will be a vote on a draft resolution on the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Minister of Defense, the parliament's press service reports.

Next, the deputies will vote on the extension of martial law and the extension of the period for general mobilization. After that, the agenda includes draft resolutions on the appointment of Denys Shmyhal to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and on the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha to the position of Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the position of Minister of Defense, which he had held since July 17, 2025. In the vote on the appointment of Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, 210 people's deputies voted "for" out of the required 226.

The people's deputies also did not support the proposal of the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, to consider the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Minister of Defense on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, consulted with members of the conciliation council and announced a break in the meeting until Wednesday morning.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #fedorov

MORE ABOUT

13:27 14.01.2026
Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

12:53 14.01.2026
Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

12:46 14.01.2026
Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

14:17 13.01.2026
Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

Rada dismisses Fedorov from his post as first dpty PM and minister of digital transformation

11:58 13.01.2026
Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

Ukraine expects effective response from EU and NATO countries to the use of Oreshnik missile system – Kondratiuk

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

18:04 07.01.2026
Beta testing of national LLM planned for spring 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

Beta testing of national LLM planned for spring 2026 – 1st Dpty PM

11:19 03.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

09:32 02.01.2026
Russian attacks injure 2 in Zaporizhia region – official

Russian attacks injure 2 in Zaporizhia region – official

HOT NEWS

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

LATEST

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

AD
AD