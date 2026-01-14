Rada to reconsider Fedorov and Shmyhal appointments on Wednesday

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a number of personnel issues at its meeting on Wednesday, January 14. The first item on the agenda will be a vote on a draft resolution on the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Minister of Defense, the parliament's press service reports.

Next, the deputies will vote on the extension of martial law and the extension of the period for general mobilization. After that, the agenda includes draft resolutions on the appointment of Denys Shmyhal to the position of First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and on the appointment of Dmytro Natalukha to the position of Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the position of Minister of Defense, which he had held since July 17, 2025. In the vote on the appointment of Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy, 210 people's deputies voted "for" out of the required 226.

The people's deputies also did not support the proposal of the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, to consider the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of Minister of Defense on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, consulted with members of the conciliation council and announced a break in the meeting until Wednesday morning.