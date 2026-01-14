Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a video call with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

Zelenskyy reported on the content of the conversation on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The conversation concerned, among other things, the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and Ukraine's priority need for air defense missiles.

"We see many different factors that make Putin, and therefore all of Russia, much weaker. It is important to maximize all possible forms of pressure to finally force the Russians to end this war," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors also discussed the current status of the senators' sanctions bill, which can significantly affect the positions of the Russian Federation and all those who help it in this war.

"I also talked about the course of our contacts with President Trump's representatives, we are already very close to finalizing the documents. And I am grateful to the senators for their position on the importance of security guarantees and their further bipartisan support in the US Congress. Everyone remembers what the Budapest Memorandum is, no one wants its repetition," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

In turn, Graham stressed that the prosperity of Ukraine is in the interests of the United States.

" It is in our nation’s interest for Ukraine to survive and thrive. I believe more pressure on Putin is necessary. I am very grateful for the hard work of President Trump and his team to end the bloodbath. It will pay off," Graham said on X.

He also noted that Trump fully supports the idea of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia.

"For those who buy cheap Russian oil, supporting Putin's war machine, the price will soon rise," Graham concluded.