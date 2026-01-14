Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:20 14.01.2026

Zelenskyy discusses sanctions bill with US senators

2 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a video call with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal.

Zelenskyy reported on the content of the conversation on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The conversation concerned, among other things, the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and Ukraine's priority need for air defense missiles.

"We see many different factors that make Putin, and therefore all of Russia, much weaker. It is important to maximize all possible forms of pressure to finally force the Russians to end this war," Zelenskyy said.

The interlocutors also discussed the current status of the senators' sanctions bill, which can significantly affect the positions of the Russian Federation and all those who help it in this war.

"I also talked about the course of our contacts with President Trump's representatives, we are already very close to finalizing the documents. And I am grateful to the senators for their position on the importance of security guarantees and their further bipartisan support in the US Congress. Everyone remembers what the Budapest Memorandum is, no one wants its repetition," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

In turn, Graham stressed that the prosperity of Ukraine is in the interests of the United States.

" It is in our nation’s interest for Ukraine to survive and thrive. I believe more pressure on Putin is necessary. I am very grateful for the hard work of President Trump and his team to end the bloodbath. It will pay off," Graham said on X.

He also noted that Trump fully supports the idea of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia.

"For those who buy cheap Russian oil, supporting Putin's war machine, the price will soon rise," Graham concluded.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

11:38 14.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

15:37 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

Zelenskyy directs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information on Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet

13:43 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

Zelenskyy informs Dutch PM about Russian strikes

11:05 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

Zelenskyy: Russia must understand that cold won’t help win the war

10:41 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

Zelenskyy: Every decent person on this planet truly wants the people of Iran to finally free themselves from current regime there

09:53 13.01.2026
Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

Zelenskyy appoints Rudnytsky as dpty head of SBU

21:12 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

Zelenskyy announces continued personnel changes in regions and SBU

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend martial law for 90 days

10:39 12.01.2026
Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

Zelenskyy proposes Rada extend term of general mobilization

16:28 10.01.2026
Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

HOT NEWS

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Ukrainian govt instructs Ministry of Health, consumer watchdog to monitor medicine prices – PM

Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine with 113 drones, 3 ballistic missiles overnight

LATEST

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization

ATB food retailer increases product supplies to its stores in Kyiv

Rada appoints Fedorov as Minister of Defense

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

Veterans' hospital receives 5 generators from Poroshenko Foundation

Razumkov opposes depriving all men 25+ who enter higher, pre-higher and vocational education institutions right to deferment

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency conducts checks of Borzhava resort land auctions winners

Mandatory evacuation of children from five settlements announced in Zaporizhia region – Ministry of Development

MP Tymoshenko confirms searches at Batkivschyna office, rejects accusations, claims political persecution

Witkoff, Kushner plan to visit Moscow soon to meet with Putin – media

AD
AD