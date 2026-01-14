Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 14.01.2026

NABU/SAPO expose head of Rada faction attempting to bribe MPs

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in an attempt to bribe for certain voting results, the NABU Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

"NABU and SAPO have exposed the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in offering illegal benefits to a number of people's deputies belonging to factions not headed by this person for voting "for" or "against" specific draft laws. Preliminary qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Details - later," the NABU Telegram message reads.

The anti-corruption authorities did not specify to the Interfax-Ukraine agency who they are talking about. At the same time, the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, citing its sources, wrote that on Tuesday NABU and SAPO conducted searches in the office of the Batkivshchyna party.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) for his part reported that this is Yulia Tymoshenko.

"That's Yulia Tymoshenko. She was negotiating with several deputies about switching or informally joining the Batkivshchyna faction for money. One of the deputies recorded and transferred the materials to NABU," Honcharenko wrote on his own Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Tags: #sap #nabu #rada #exposure

