USF units hit 1,247 enemy targets during day

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 1,247 enemy targets during the day, the USF reported on its Telegram channel as of Wednesday morning.

According to the report, among the hit targets were: 303 personnel units, of which 148 were eliminated; 59 UAV launch sites; one tank; 36 artillery systems; 71 units of automotive equipment; 47 motorcycles; 182 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the "copter" and "wing" type.

"In total, during January (01–13.01) 11,187 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 3,718 were enemy personnel," the USF said.