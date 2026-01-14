Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:14 14.01.2026

Language Ombudswoman pushes Rada for swift action on Ukrainian language resolution

Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska has called on the people's deputies to submit to the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible and unanimously support the draft resolution On Strengthening the Role of the Ukrainian Language in the Establishment of the Ukrainian State, which was supported the day before by the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

"She recalled that the draft resolution provides for systemic solutions in the law-making, educational, informational and scientific spheres, in particular, updating spelling, improving the language quality of legislation, developing Ukrainian-language audiovisual content, countering pro-Russian narratives in the media space, as well as strengthening institutions that shape the language policy of the state," the ombudswoman's message says.

She emphasized that the issue of creating a Unified Glossary of Legal Terms - a unified database of terms of Ukrainian legislation, the purpose of which is to rid the legal language of clericalisms, calques and Russisms, is important.

"Of particular importance is the course laid down in the resolution to prevent the use of the language of the aggressor state as a tool for creating threats to national security and continuing the practices of Russification of Ukrainian society, as well as the formation of a Ukrainian-speaking environment in the family, education, media and public space," Ivanovska added.

As reported, on December 25, 2025, a draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada "On strengthening the role of the Ukrainian language in establishing the Ukrainian state" was registered. It was noted that the initiative is aimed at systematically strengthening the status of the Ukrainian language as a state language - in lawmaking, education, media, information security and public administration. In particular, the following tools are being discussed: improving the language quality of laws, developing Ukrainian-language content, countering pro-Russian narratives, supporting the Ukrainian language in families and among Ukrainians abroad, as well as harmonizing legal terminology with EU law.

