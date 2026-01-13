Airstrike on Kharkiv region village injures 11-year-old

At around 17:45, the Russian armed forces carried out an airstrike on the village of Voloska Balakliia, Kupiansky district, Kharkiv region.

"An 11-year-old boy was injured. At the time of the strike, he was sledding near his house," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

In addition, on the night of Tuesday, the Russians struck Novoselivka, Kupiansky district, with three drones, according to preliminary data, of the Geran-2 type. Residential buildings were damaged.

Pretrial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).