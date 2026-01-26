Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:16 26.01.2026

Rutte: No connection between framework agreement on Greenland and security guarantees for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has denied that the framework agreement on Greenland, reached in Davos with US President Donald Trump and helping to ease tensions between European and American allies, was supposedly in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Rutte said at a joint meeting of the European Parliament's Defense and Foreign Affairs Committees in Brussels on Monday that there is no connection from the USA. He said one of MEPs noted that there were rumors of a connection.

