Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:44 02.02.2026

Ukraine neutralizes 157 Russian UAVs overnight

2 min read
Ukraine neutralizes 157 Russian UAVs overnight

The defense forces last night and as of 9:00 a.m. Monday neutralized 157 enemy drones of various types out of 171 that attacked Ukraine, a ballistic missile hit and 12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting at eight locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of February 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 1), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 171 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 100 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is reported that according to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 157 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at eight locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Tags: #uavs

MORE ABOUT

10:48 20.01.2026
Ukraine shoots down 27 Russian missiles, 315 UAVs

Ukraine shoots down 27 Russian missiles, 315 UAVs

09:11 20.01.2026
Russia attacks dozens of settlements in Zaporizhia region

Russia attacks dozens of settlements in Zaporizhia region

11:11 17.01.2026
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

09:32 15.01.2026
Ukraine destroys 61 of 82 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Ukraine destroys 61 of 82 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

09:14 15.01.2026
Russian attacks in Kyiv region damage 8 private houses

Russian attacks in Kyiv region damage 8 private houses

10:15 07.01.2026
Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

09:37 30.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 1 ballistic missile, 52 out of 60 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 5 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 1 ballistic missile, 52 out of 60 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 5 locations

09:16 29.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 21 of 25 drones, records hits at 2 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 21 of 25 drones, records hits at 2 locations

09:32 26.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

09:17 18.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK

Number of miners killed by Russian attack increases to 15, seven injured – DTEK

Zelenskyy: Ukraine team to leave for 3-way talks in UAE on today after preparatory meeting

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after major accident – Ministry of Energy

LATEST

Ukrenergo introduces emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv region - DTEK

Russian UAV targets diesel locomotive in Zaporizhia, no casualties

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on movement of trains in high-risk areas as of Feb 2

Most Ukrainians against giving up territories for security guarantees – KIIS survey

Number of miners killed by Russian attack increases to 15, seven injured – DTEK

Zelenskyy: Ukraine team to leave for 3-way talks in UAE on today after preparatory meeting

Enemy advances in Huliaipole sector – DeepState

IAEA on Ukraine's power system failure: No direct impact on nuclear safety expected but overall situation remains precarious

Car hits mine in Kherson, 4 civilians injured, including 2 children

Critical infrastructure reconnected to power grids in city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region – Energy Minister

AD
AD