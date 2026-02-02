Ukraine neutralizes 157 Russian UAVs overnight

The defense forces last night and as of 9:00 a.m. Monday neutralized 157 enemy drones of various types out of 171 that attacked Ukraine, a ballistic missile hit and 12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting at eight locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"On the night of February 2 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 1), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Crimean Autonomous Republic, as well as 171 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, about 100 of them – Shahed UAVs," the Air Force said on Telegram.

It is reported that according to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 157 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. A ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were recorded at eight locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.