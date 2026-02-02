Ukrzaliznytsia reports on movement of trains in high-risk areas as of Feb 2

The Lozova-Barvinkove-Kramatorsk section remains a high-risk zone, and passengers are advised to use buses with bypass routes, Ukrainian Railways JSC (Ukrzaliznytsia – UZ) reported on Monday.

According to the carrier’s Telegram channel, as of February 2, monitoring groups continue to control threats in Zaporizhia, with an alternative shuttle bus service operating between Dnipro and Zaporizhia remaining in place.

Ukrainian Railways emphasized that passengers traveling to Synelnykove and Zaporizhia should follow instructions from train crews and station staff in Dnipro.

Passengers from Zaporizhia and Synelnykove should monitor notifications in the app and follow station staff instructions, Ukrainian Railways added.

"If the security situation permits, we will try to break through with trains on a case-by-case basis, as we did on Sunday, but the safety of passengers and railway workers is paramount in this case," Ukrainian Railways explained.

It is noted that in Sumy region, despite the shelling of Konotop, train traffic continues, with the situation being monitored.

"In case of immediate UAV danger, we will make stops near shelters," Ukrainian Railways specified.