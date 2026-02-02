Russian UAV targets diesel locomotive in Zaporizhia, no casualties

On the morning of February 2, a hostile UAV attacked a diesel locomotive at a station in Zaporizhia; no injuries were reported, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development said in a statement.

"Russia continues its attacks on the civilian railway infrastructure of Ukraine. The locomotive crew was in cover at the time of the attack, and no people were injured," the Ministry of Development wrote on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It is noted that Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) is eliminating the consequences of the shelling and continues to ensure the operation of railway services, the transportation of passengers and cargo important for the economy and humanitarian needs.

Separately, UZ reported on its Telegram channel that as of February 2, monitoring groups continue to monitor threats in Zaporizhia, in particular, the alternative of transporting people by buses between the Dnipro and Zaporizhia remains.

Passengers heading to Synelnykov and Zaporizhia should follow the instructions of the railway crew and station guards in Dnipro, UZ added. "If the security situation allows, we will try to break through with trains in a targeted manner, like on Sunday, but the safety of passengers and railway workers in this case is above all else," UZ said.