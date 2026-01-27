The Czech private initiative Dárek pro Putina ("A Gift for Putin") in less than a week has raised over CZK 153.4 million, or about UAH 323.8 million, for the purchase of generators and other necessary equipment for Kyiv, which is suffering from heat and electricity outages after massive Russian shelling.

According to information on the organization's website, almost 85,630 donors took part in the fundraiser.

In second place in terms of the amounts contributed is Tomio Okamura (CZK 3.01 million) – his first and last name coincide with the first and last name of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura, who at the beginning of this year once again spoke out on social networks against providing weapons to Ukraine, and the other day was outraged by the 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Charles Bridge. Czech President Petr Pavel, Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to his statement at the beginning of the year.

In total, according to the Dárek pro Putina website, this organization accumulated almost CZK 1.42 billion through various collections.