Lithuanian FMcalls for complete isolation of Russia in response to ballistic missile attack on gas storage facility in Lviv region

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, commenting on Russia's strikes on Ukraine on Friday, January 9, called for Russia's complete isolation in international forums.

“The use of 'Oreshnik' ballistic missile against gas storage in Lviv region is nothing else but a cynical spit to the faces of everyone who seeks peace. Are we going to let it go unnoticed, or we make Russia to feel the consequences?” Budrys said on X.

He stressed that at a time when Ukrainian, American and European nations are doing their utmost to put an end to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and to achieve just and lasting peace, terrorist Russia continues showcasing what it does “best”: spreads fake stories about the alleged attack on Putin's residence to justify its genocidal attacks against Ukraine, and then sends dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones against peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians living there.

“Time to take serious action to crack Russia's war machine once and forever. Through enhanced military support to Ukraine and robust security guarantees to it, 'killer sanctions' against Russia and Russia's complete isolation within international forums” the minister summed up.