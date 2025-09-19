Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:22 19.09.2025

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

1 min read
Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced his arrival in Ukraine on Friday.

“Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv stands strong - free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians don’t give up on life - they work, learn, create, rebuild. Their courage defends not only Ukraine, but all of Europe,” he said on X.

Budrys assured that Lithuania supports Ukraine. “Always. Everywhere. Until peace and victory,” the minister added.

Tags: #kyiv #arrives #budrys

MORE ABOUT

18:57 19.09.2025
Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

Lithuanian FM presents Sybiha map of Ukraine marked 603,628 sq km in support for territorial integrity

15:43 19.09.2025
Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

Lithuanian project management agency establishes Kyiv office

09:35 19.09.2025
Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

Kyiv tram, funicular payment systems disrupted following overnight attack

09:34 19.09.2025
Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

10:37 18.09.2025
Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv for talks on military cooperation

Polish defense minister arrives in Kyiv for talks on military cooperation

12:45 17.09.2025
European Parliament office to open in Kyiv in coming days

European Parliament office to open in Kyiv in coming days

09:40 17.09.2025
European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

European Parliament head arrives in Kyiv

16:20 12.09.2025
Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

15:59 12.09.2025
Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

HOT NEWS

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

LATEST

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

Russians push back near Volodymyrivka, they advancing in three regions – DeepState

Epicenter opens new shopping center in Obukhiv

Kallas vows continued Russia pressure through 19th sanctions package

Lithuania's aid to Ukraine exceeds EUR 1.7 bln – Sybiha

Von der Leyen announces 19th package of sanctions against Russia

Interior Ministry introducing innovative approach that almost halves mine clearance time

Judges fail to elect new Constitutional Court chief

EU greenlights 19th round of Russia sanctions

Rada takes draft state budget for further work

AD
AD