Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced his arrival in Ukraine on Friday.

“Greetings from Ukraine! Kyiv stands strong - free, brave, resilient. Despite continuous Russian aggression and deadly nightly attacks, Ukrainians don’t give up on life - they work, learn, create, rebuild. Their courage defends not only Ukraine, but all of Europe,” he said on X.

Budrys assured that Lithuania supports Ukraine. “Always. Everywhere. Until peace and victory,” the minister added.