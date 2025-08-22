Former Lithuanian FM: Russia openly humiliates US with attack on American plant

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius said that Russia's large-scale shelling of Ukraine on Thursday night was intended not only to demonstrate disapproval of peace efforts, but also to publicly humiliate the United States.

“The Russians are clearly nervous that Putin’s ‘hypnosis session’ in Alaska may fail. The launch of 600 drones and 40 missiles into Ukraine, including a US factory, is not just a show of disapproval of the search for peace. It’s an open humiliation of the US and it’s efforts,” he said on X.